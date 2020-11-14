Veteran in Des Moines gifted new roof

'Rebuilding Together' spent all day Friday working on the roof.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A local veteran received a new roof for free Friday all because of a national group knocking on his door. 'Rebuilding Together' spent all day working on U.S. Navy veteran Marvin Egber's new roof.

"What makes this special today is that we've just celebrated Veterans Day and this homeowner is a Navy veteran and today is National Kindness Day so I can't think of a better day to be out here," said Rebuilding Together chairperson Linda Westergaard.