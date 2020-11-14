x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

Heartwarming

Veteran in Des Moines gifted new roof

'Rebuilding Together' spent all day Friday working on the roof.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A local veteran received a new roof for free Friday all because of a national group knocking on his door. 'Rebuilding Together' spent all day working on U.S. Navy veteran Marvin Egber's new roof. 

"What makes this special today is that we've just celebrated Veterans Day and this homeowner is a Navy veteran and today is National Kindness Day so I can't think of a better day to be out here," said Rebuilding Together chairperson Linda Westergaard. 

The group has provided hundreds of roofs to military families. Many of their applicants are elderly and some have disabilities. 

RELATED: World Kindness Day | How to share goodness and grace around the community

RELATED: 'Sorry, no candy, child with cancer' | Trick-or-treaters leave goodies for 3-year-old with leukemia