Happy Moments Vol. 33: A series of parades

Iowans are using parades to celebrate birthdays and big accomplishments.

With a face that anyone would love, and a dapper look to go with it, Griff the Bulldog was once again in the spotlight.

The outgoing live mascot of Drake University turned 8 on Friday, and welcomed a parade of visitors on campus. Ever the good citizen, Griff also accepted donations for the little free pantry.

You're a good boy, Griff, and we hope your special day also includes a Bulldog-worthy nap in the sun!

Griff’s Golden Birthday Parade Griff, Drake University Live Mascot celebrated his golden birthday today with a drive-through parade in the Olmsted Center parking lot. Faculty, staff, alumni, students, and friends drove through this morning to wish him a Happy 8th Birthday. In lieu of gifts, Griff collected food donations for the Free Little Food Pantries around campus. Griff will retire June 30 and his successor Griff II (pictured sitting next to him) will take over in July. Posted by Drake University on Friday, May 8, 2020

Nurses are heroes everyday, but especially now protecting us from coronavirus and caring from those who are sick.

So we want to congratulate Dawn Hales, the Director of Nursing at Accura HealthCare of Ames. She Graduated from Iowa State University's BSN program.

It was a lifelong dream of hers, so her co-workers threw her this parade through the facility, complete with an awesome ride.

Congratulations Dawn, and thanks for being the hero we all need right now!

Dawn’s Graduation Parade Posted by Accura HealthCare of Ames on Friday, May 8, 2020

City workers are also front-line heroes, so we want to thank Jene Breitan for her work with the City of Urbandale, and also wish her a happy 90th Birthday!

The city, her coworkers family and friends gathered for a party to celebrate her with a drive-thru party. Complete with Irish Dancers, a firetruck, and lots of cars of well wishers, it's easy to see how loved you are Jene!

We hope it was a wonderful day and one of many Happy Moments!

