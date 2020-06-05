Happy Moments Vol. 30: Gone fishing + Star Wars babies

Getting outside and dressing up in costumes, Iowans share their happy moments during the coronavirus pandemic.

That's quite the catch!

Jayden reeled in this large-mouth bass in Knoxville over the weekend. His grandfather says he loves to fish, so we're sure there's lots more in his future.

And Addison begged her dad to go fishing this weekend as well.

Turns out it was a good idea, because she caught this 3.4-pound beauty and the story is she "out-fished" her dad.

Way to go, Addison!

There's nothing like a girl and her dog.

Lilly and Pete look like they're enjoying their time social distancing. The dogs seem to really love having their people home all the time. And when their people are adorable kids: even better!

It's teacher appreciation week and Jaxon wants to "shout-out" to his amazing teachers at Capitol View Elementary in Des Moines.

Thanks to Mrs. Karamee and Mrs. Curran!

And finally, to celebrate May 4th, (you know, May the 4th be with you), MercyOne got into the Star Wars groove with the help of their littlest patients.

Crafter Amanda Selby knit these Star Wars-themed caps for the babies. It's the third year she's done this, and got them done in time so they could be washed and ready to give us all a Happy Moment!

