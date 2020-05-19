Happy Moments Vol. 39: Star sighting + a day of thanks

There was a major star sighting in Des Moines this weekend, but like most people, you may have missed it.
You thought I meant celebrity sighting right? This is way cooler.
Scott Dearinger took these photos in Des Moines of the stars and moon in incredible detail. We knew he had to have some high-tech gear to make it happen, so he showed us his stargazing room, with a retractable roof.
We look forward to more stellar sightings!
Star sighting over Des Moines
Marshalltown Mayor Joel Greer declared Friday, May 15 as Marshalltown Day of Thanks.
They released this video to express gratitude to the men and women who are working to keep everyone safe during the pandemic. They urge everyone everywhere to remember to thank those front line heroes every day.
________________________________________________________________
Watch more "Happy Moments" with Local 5!