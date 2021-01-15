Gym trainer beats cancer, now inspiring others to stay active

Jennifer Sposato says she can help train 26 different types of cancer patients and survivors.

URBANDALE, Iowa — Jennifer Sposato was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019.

A personal trainer at Life Time Athletic, she is using her diagnosis to inspire and coach others with cancer.

“I felt like I lost myself during cancer," Sposato said. "There’s so many reasons why you want to exercise. It helps with the chemo brain fog and it helps with the chemo fatigue that you have.”

But thankfully, she is now in remission.

Her client Jolene Muilenburg, was diagnosed with cervical and uterine cancer in 2020.

“Jennifer told me her story, which inspired me to work with her. I could barely get up the stairs six months ago," said Muilenburg. "And so I’ve lost 30 pounds."