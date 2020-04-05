Man runs across metro to help connect community

Some people make Zoom calls to stay connected during this time of social distancing. But one man is zooming around the metro to help connect in a different way.

DES MOINES, Iowa — If you've been driving around the western portion of the Des Moines metro recently, there's a decent chance you've seen Bikal Adhikari out running with his daughter. But what they're doing is about more than just staying active.

Their mission: going from home to home in an effort to help keep his community connected during an inherently unconnected time.

"I have a commitment and it motivates me. My mission actually inspired me and inspired others," Adhikari said. "I'm just trying to motivate myself and other poeple," Adhikari said.

Adhikari is part of a Nepalese running group, and this pandemic has made strangers out of people he used to see every weekend. He says the several weeks out of contact has made him feel lonely, and doesn't want anyone else to have to feel that way.

Adhikari started out just running across towns. At first it was just a few miles, but now he's running half-marathons; all to see friends, snap a few selfies, and maybe even help inspire people to stay active.

"One of my friends saying he has a 7-year-old daughter who ran a half mile on the treadmill," Adhikari said. "[It] makes me feel good, kids learning how to be active."

So far, he's visited 61 different families; well on his way to his goal of 75. He says all of them have granted him a warm welcome.

"Nobody has said no, so every time I go people are welcome, smiling," Adhikari said.