Yes, Monday is Star Wars Day: one of the biggest nerd holidays of the year.

The Marshalltown Police Department took advantage of this in a pretty epic way, even letting a Stormtrooper put on a police uniform and issue tickets.

It's not clear whether or not they ended up finding the droids they were looking for, but in any case, I'm not sure if a ticket given by a Stormtrooper would hold up in court...