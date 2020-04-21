Meet the winner of the 2020 Beautiful Bulldog Contest

Over 16,000 votes were cast on Facebook.

DES MOINES, Iowa — After a very tight competition, a new Beautiful Bulldog has been crowned at Drake University.

With over 16,000 votes on Facebook, 3-year-old Hulk topped 7-month-old puppy Hazel in the school's first-ever virtual Beautiful Bulldog Contest.

Hulk is a brown English bulldog with white spots. His owners are Justine and Heath Johnson of Jewell, and this was the family's first year entering the annual contest.

According to Drake University, the Johnson family has three English bulldogs and entered Hulk "because they felt he fit the mascot perfectly."

"He's just so sleepy and has a lot of personality," Justine Johnson says. "We knew he would be the right dog to enter."