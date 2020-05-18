Message to Class of 2020: Jay Byers, Greater Des Moines Partnership

"...the Class of 2020 will forever be remembered as resilient and unique."

With COVID-19 canceling or postponing graduations across the country, Local 5 is gathering personalized messages to celebrate those moving on to a new chapter in life.

Jay Byers, Greater Des Moines Partnership CEO

Congratulations to the Class of 2020!

This is certainly an exciting time for all of you.

COVID-19 has also made this a challenging time. Disrupting your classes, sporting events, music, theater performances, prom, graduation ceremonies and so much more.

That being said, the Class of 2020 will forever be remembered as resilient and unique.

As digital natives, you already understand the future better than the generations that have gone before you. I encourage all of you to continue to pursue your education, whether it is a four-year college, a two-year community college, an apprenticeship, a certification, or another pathway to help prepare you for the careers of the future.

Moving forward, I encourage you to be leaders in helping our society create the next normal. A better normal that embraces innovation, sustainability, and inclusion.

And I certainly hope that you will consider staying or returning to DSM upon graduation to help us build our future.

Congratulations again, and best of luck!