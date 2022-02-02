Mitchellville community rallies around family who lost everything in fire

A fire destroyed Sharon McCammant's home, business and all her belongings. Now, the town is stepping in to help.

MITCHELLVILLE, Iowa — The town of Mitchellville is coming together to support Sharon McCammant after a fire destroyed her home—and business—over the weekend.

McCammant had lived in the home for 20 years.

"The building's been here for so long... It was kind of surreal to realize it wasn't there anymore," said Danielle Kunze, who calls herself McCammant's adopted granddaughter. "I try to reassure her every day that we're gonna get through this."

McCammant lived with her grandson, Dylan, and sold furniture and antiques through her business, Sharon's Treasures.

"It's definitely sombering for her still. And just a lot of unknowns for her," Kunze said.

But one constant in all the unknown is McCammant has a lot of friends who care.

"I've known her since I was like 10," Crystal Beattie said.

Beattie is now turning the pulled pork sandwiches at her family's restaurant, The Hole Shebang, into a fundraiser, and the community is right there with her.

Steven Schaffer and Rhonda Sickora drove in from Colfax for the occasion.

"We're friends. She she treated us like family," Schaffer said.

"Everybody's contacting her, coming and seeing her; this town is really coming together for her," Sickora said.

Just down the road, Tavern 36 owner Jessica Baldwin is also working on a fundraiser to support McCammant.

"The night that the fire happened, our staff jumped into action and helped out," Baldwin said. "One of our guys knew Sharon pretty well, so we decided that we needed to jump in and do something to help them."

Kunze is hoping the money raised will help McCammant and her grandson find somewhere to stay.

"She is truly overwhelmed and speechless for the amount of support that she is seeing for her," Kunze said. "She really has no clue what to say. Other than thank you."

Kunze said McCammant is already thinking about rebuilding, even though it wouldn't happen for some time.

If you would like to donate, you can do so online here.