Bike shop continues yearly cycle of repairing old bikes for Jasper County kids

NEWTON, Iowa — Turning old into something new. That's what Mojo Cycling in Newton is doing with donated bikes from across the state.

Joe Urias, the owner of the shop, said the work is more about giving back to the community than it is about Mojo Cycling. He had no idea where the shop would go when he opened its doors 12 years ago.

So, what's the process like? Joe says it's pretty simple.

"They bring me bikes that they no longer use, I fix them up. I put new tires on them, new grips," Joe said. "We give them away to the St. Nick's program and they disperse them out to the community every year."

The St. Nick's Christmas Club, which collects donated gifts for Jasper County kids every holiday season, says kids ask for bikes every year. New bikes can be pretty pricey, so Joe's work is doing wonders.

"Not only are we not throwing bicycles away, but we're putting them into the hands of the kids," Joe said. "It's a good program for everyone around."

This year, the St. Nick's Christmas Club served 168 families or about 400 kids under the age of 18.

"The community is giving to us and this is just a way to give back to the community and the kids," Joe said.