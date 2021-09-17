'A cure is the goal': Iowa man's passion for giving back inspires bike ride for multiple sclerosis

Byron Patterson has been fundraising to support a friend with multiple sclerosis for 21 years, but this year he wants to do even more.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Byron Patterson has been fundraising for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society for 21 years, ever since his friend's wife was diagnosed with MS. This year, he has a new way to give back.

He turned to an Urbandale organization, MS Moments, which supports Iowa families living with MS.

Together, they created Pedal for a Moment, a bike ride scheduled for Saturday. Participants will bike 50 miles from Woodward to Ankeny and back—or 25 miles for those who would prefer to turn around in Slater.

Patterson said MS Moments was excited to join forces.

"Most people are afraid to ask," he said. "I have no problem asking."

Patterson raises an average of $6,000 each year by reaching out to people he knows, but he wanted to do even more this year.

So far, the event has raised more than $24,000 of its $40,000 goal. But the ultimate goal is even bigger.

"A cure is the goal," he said. "It just means a lot."

You can register for the event or donate to MS Moments here. Fundraising runs through Sept. 30.