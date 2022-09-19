Young boy battling cancer surprised with room makeover

My Happy Place - Des Moines offers bedroom makeovers for children diagnosed with an acute or chronic medical condition.

ADEL, Iowa — In honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Local 5 is highlighting a local organization giving back to local families who are doing their best to stay positive when given a negative diagnosis for their little one.

My Happy Place - Des Moines offers bedroom makeovers for children diagnosed with an acute or chronic medical condition. This past Sunday, they were able to surprise a young family in Adel whose young boy, Sage, is battling Leukemia.

"I just wanted to tell you that this is the most rewarding experience ever. And today was just beautiful," Director of My Happy Place - Des Moines Sharon Keeling said. "It's very important to have something to look forward to every day."

As many families know, with young ones who are battling cancer, you almost never leave the house due to the importance of protecting the immune system. So it is important to have a safe place where a child feels like they can relax and also heal.

"It's definitely something that's cozy and fun. And just a stark contrast from the hospital that we've spent a lot of time in recently," Sage's mom, Betsey Young, said.