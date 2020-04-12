Newly weds hired together at local ice cream shop

A local couple newly married and out of work get hired to work together managing the local ice cream shop The Outside Scoop.

The day that Ian Dickens got back from his honeymoon he was let go from his job, so he and his new wife Sofia were both in need of work. As Sofia was interviewing for a position at The Outside Scoop, she mentioned her husband's recent layoff and was surprised by a request to bring him in to the interview.

"I thought it was too good to be true," Sofia said.

The owners Alan and Lori Hill said it was a breath of fresh air to hire Sofia and Ian onto their Ankeny Outside Scoop location.

"When we interviewed the two of them together it was fun," Alan Hill said. "They were laughing, they were smiling. It was a fun interview. And it was just amazing to watch those two together."

"It was just what we needed," Lori Hill said.

"This needs to be a happy business, a fun business," Alan Hill said. "They make it that."

"We met in food service," Sofia Dickens said. "We worked together for a few months, it was just a summer job for me. So I went back to school and Ian eventually found another job."

"But during that time we would just keep repeating to ourselves every once and a while 'Wow we really miss working with each other and working in food service and serving people," Sofia continued. "It's really good to back in the food business working with each other, getting to serve people that way."

Alan Hill said that Sofia and Ian are a good team when working together.

"You need to come to the store here and see them work," Hill said.

"Oh it's so fun running an ice cream shop," Ian Dickens said. "Having somebody come in seeing all our crazy flavors and being like, 'What you have a Goat Cheese Roasted Cherry?! Gross!'"

"Yeah and I love it when little kids come in and press their face up against the glass," Sofia Dickens said. "That's the cutest thing."

Alan Hill credits the local community support to keeping the business running despite the difficulties with the pandemic. All their products are made locally and they also make it an effort to source their main ingredients locally when possible.

The ice creams and toppings are all made fresh by hand and with no added preservatives. The Hill's hope people who come in can appreciate their fresh approach to ice cream.

But another thing that Sofia Dickens want is for customers to appreciate the time they spend in their shop.