North Carolina funeral home uses puppy to help grieving families

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina funeral home just announced the newest member to their team, and she has four legs. Meet Mochi, a therapy dog for grieving families.

Macon Funeral Home announced Mochi’s arrival on their Facebook page last week. According to staff, Mochi is an eight-week-old Bernese Mountain Dog who loves people and loves to sleep.

“We hope she will become a member of our grief support team and make therapy visits to those in need with her mom, Tori McKay,” the Facebook post said.

A blog on the funeral home’s website said Mochi will make visits to the funeral home when families request her and will also make visits to nursing homes in the evenings every couple weeks or so.

“There is just so much research to support the benefits of having animals available during times of grief, and our community is very much in need of grief support,” the blog read.