Group of women brings holiday cheer to patients with brain injuries

"Having a little joy in their life and giving them something to look forward to is going to be great."

ANKENY, Iowa — A group of therapists from On With Life made sure patients with brain injuries still feel holiday cheer, even if they can't be surrounded by their families this year.

Every Christmas, therapists with the organization take their patients to Target to shop for their families. With COVID-19 preventing that tradition, the therapists raised $2,600 to personally shop for their patients.

“We are planning on setting up aisles using tables and trying to make it as realistic as possible," said Abi Fortsch, a speech pathologist. "So, each aisle will have a sign explaining like beauty products or kids clothing.”

Each year, staff uses the shopping trip as a therapy session to help with patients motor skills, memory and math skills.