Perry girl returns home a week after bad car accident

11-year-old Katelyn Brown was badly hurt in a car accident last week. Now, after a week in Blank Children's Hospital, Katelyn is finally home.

PERRY, Iowa — Last week, a car crash left a four-year-old and an 11-year-old badly hurt. A week later, the whole family is back together.

11-year-old Katelyn Brown and her little brother Eli were injured in a car accident near Jamaica, Iowa last week that left two other children dead. Eli was released last week, but Tuesday is Katelyn's first night at home after leaving Blank Children's Hospital.

The community gave a heartwarming response, driving by her house holding signs welcoming her home. The Browns are grateful for all the support.

"Bringing her home, we knew it was going to be tough," Ben Brown, Katelyn's dad, said. "Having everyone in the community come up and show their support, I think, is going to help her a lot."