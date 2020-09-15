Perry teen's birthday honored with parade

PERRY, Iowa — It was a sweet 16 unlike any other.
Abigail Howard has been dealing with a terminal lung disease since she was an infant. She wasn't supposed to live past six.
Tuesday, she turned 16.
To celebrate, the people of Perry banded together to throw her a birthday parade.
"It shows that they care. Like, the whole town cares," Abigail said.
Even as a respiratory illness continues to plague so many in our state and so many more nationwide, Abigail continues to defy the odds. We're told she's had a tough time in recent years, but her family says they're still trying to make every day count.