Perry teen's birthday honored with parade

PERRY, Iowa — It was a sweet 16 unlike any other.

Abigail Howard has been dealing with a terminal lung disease since she was an infant.  She wasn't supposed to live past six.

Tuesday, she turned 16.

To celebrate, the people of Perry banded together to throw her a birthday parade.

"It shows that they care. Like, the whole town cares," Abigail said.

Even as a respiratory illness continues to plague so many in our state and so many more nationwide, Abigail continues to defy the odds.  We're told she's had a tough time in recent years, but her family says they're still trying to make every day count.

