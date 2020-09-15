Perry teen's birthday honored with parade

Abigail Howard has dealt with a terminal lung disease her entire life, and wasn't supposed to live past six years old. Monday, she turned 16.

PERRY, Iowa — It was a sweet 16 unlike any other.

Abigail Howard has been dealing with a terminal lung disease since she was an infant. She wasn't supposed to live past six.

Tuesday, she turned 16.

To celebrate, the people of Perry banded together to throw her a birthday parade.

"It shows that they care. Like, the whole town cares," Abigail said.