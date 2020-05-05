Message to Class of 2020: Dan Houston, Principal Financial Group

"Find something that's going to make you very excited about getting up every day."

With COVID-19 canceling or postponing high school graduations, Local 5 is gathering personalized messages from some well-known Iowans to celebrate those moving on to a new chapter in life.

Dan Houston, President & CEO - Principal Financial Group

Congraulations to the Class of 2020. Well done.

Don't worry about missing a commencement exercise or the fact you may not have a diploma in your hand. What you should be celebrating is these 12 great years you've spent in school.

There are great opportunities ahead of you.

If I were going to give you three pieces of advice...

First one: Find a passion in your life.

Find something that's going to make you very excited about getting up every day. Whether it's a four-year school, a two-year school, something involving the trades or going right into the workforce. Find the thing that keeps you very excited and motivated and want to go to work every day.

The second thing: Don't forget about your community.

Community is very important. Volunteer. Give back. Be engaged within your community.

The third point to think about: Ask yourself two questions...

Have you found the joy in your life?

Have you brought joy to somebody else?

Again, there's no better way to get fulfillment in your life by making other people happy. So find that joy.

It's a great opportunity for you. It's a great time to celebrate. It's an exciting time.

I wish you much success, both personally and professionally.