Quarantined kids surprised with popsicles

What better gift for kids with nothing to do that ice cream?

Like many kids these days, a lot of the kids in the Brook Run Village area of Des Moines are stuck at home due to the coronavirus. So the Brook Run Village Owners' Association decided to give them a sweet treat.

It was a beautiful day for a nice cold snack, so that's what they went with. Members of the association went around the neighborhood with bags full of popsicles to give the kids an excuse to get out of the house.

They kept their distance, of course, but a member of the association says she feels it was the right thing to do.