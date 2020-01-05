Des Moines nursing home sending support to other Iowa nursing homes through "Love Fest"

There have been 24 outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities across the Iowa. One in Des Moines decided to show their love and support to those who need it.

JOHNSTON, Iowa — A Des Moines nursing home is spreading love and support to those across the state dealing with coronavirus outbreaks in the form of Love Fest.

Employees at Ramsey Village Continuing Care in Des Moines held a march this afternoon at Bishop Drumm Nursing Home, located in Johnston. They say it's important to support their fellow nursing home workers across the state, and here in the metro specifically, in these trying times.

"We're not really sure what's going on inside their walls, but we know that it's very scary for them and they are feeling very isolated for obvious reasons," Ramsey Village Director of Nursing Brenda Irlbeck said. "They need to know that the long-term care facilities in their neighborhood are really supportive of them."