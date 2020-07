Rik Zortman doesn't just bike RAGBRAI. He runs it.

FAIRFIELD, Iowa — With no RAGBRAI in 2020, Local 5's Elias Johnson is taking a look back at the inspiring and uplifting stories from the route in 2019.

Rik Zortman uses his GPS for more than just riding his bike.

His son Armstrong passed away at the age of 3, so in addition to biking, Zortman runs the shape of children's names who are battling cancer.

"I wanted to remember him by running," Zortman said.