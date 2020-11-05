Seneca Wallace delivers message to Class of 2020

"Continue to be inspired, be inspirational to others, continue to lead by example..."

With COVID-19 canceling or postponing graduations across the country, Local 5 is gathering personalized messages to celebrate those moving on to a new chapter in life.

Seneca Wallace, former Iowa State and NFL quarterback

We just want to say congratulations to all the 2020 graduates!

I know it's been a very unique year with the coronavirus that has effected everybody across the board.

Just continue to be inspired, be inspirational to others, continue to lead by example.

Continue to always strive to be the best version of you, because that's the only thing that we've got.

Continue to set trends and have a vision for the future for us all.

We just want to say congratulations again, and my kids wanna say 'Hi'.

Congratulations again from the Wallaces!