Small businesses coming together to protect most vulnerable population

When an Osceola care center was running low on essential protective supplies, businesses across town pitched in to provide.

OSCEOLA, Iowa — COVID-19 continues to spread across the state and the country, and senior citizens are among the most vulnerable to the virus. Because of that, it's important to keep them as protected as possible, and an entire portion of one Iowa community is making sure that happens.

The Southern Hill Specialty Care Center in Osceola has been preparing for COVID-19 since the virus first got to the U.S. at the beginning of March. Part of that plan was that the workers and residents all had protection.

But things like masks, gloves and gowns are hard to come by these days, which caused quite a bit of worry. So the Clarke County Development Corporation stepped up to the plate to help out.

With their help, the care center started receiving a lot of donations of the essential supplies from businesses across town. One caretaker says it came as quite a shock.

"We were kind of panicking a little bit because you can't get anything. And then, all of a sudden, these people started showing up with masks, gloves and everything. It was awesome," Southern Hills Specialty Care's Destiny Boeve said.

Even some of the residents are doing their part to help out.

"Some of them are helping me. Like, I can sew, but if the sewing machine breaks they're like 'this is how you do it!'" Boeve said.

"I refer to them as daughters of Rosie the Riveter," Clarke County Development CorporationExecutive Director Bill Trickey said. "Here's some 80-year-old women sitting around sewing machines, and having a great time doing it!"