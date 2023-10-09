Local nonprofit raises money for 6-year-old visually-impaired girl

Solid Ones is a motorcycle club that serves as a non-profit, and they host car washes annually to give bikes to children's hospitals. This year, it's different.

POLK CITY, Iowa — Solid Ones Motorcycle Club has hosted a car wash for nearly a decade, with all the funds going toward purchasing new bikes to donate to children's hospitals.

“Bikers are really good dudes," said Jordy Cooney. "We’re not all big and bad, some of us have really big hearts. We really like to give back to the community, and to give children the opportunity that some of them might not have.”

Sunday marked the eighth year of the event, and they were planning to do the same thing until one of their members heard about 6-year-old Breia Lastovka and her family's story.

Breia was diagnosed with Alstrom Syndrome back in October 2022. It's a rare, recessive, genetic disorder that affects an individual's hearing and vision.

Breia has already lost most of her vision and uses a cane to walk around. And her mother says she will eventually become completely blind. The past year has been hard on them.

"It took a really long time to process all those things and understand what we we’re dealing with," explained Breia's mother, Alyssa Lastovka.

But now that the Lastovkas have processed what Breia’s going through, they’re hoping to raise awareness for visually impaired individuals.

With the help from Solid Ones Motorcycle Club's car wash on Sunday, that’s what they did. Raise awareness through sharing Breia’s story.

“The amount of people that have come together and want to make my girl’s dreams come true, is incredible," Alyssa said.

The funds from this year's car wash will go toward the Lastovka family to allow Breia to explore as much of the country as possible before she completely loses her eyesight.