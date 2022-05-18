Using wigs to help build confidence for women battling cancer

Strands of Strength is an organization helping cancer patients feel normal while battling the disease by giving them a wig.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A metro nonprofit is looking to boost self-esteem and build back strength in women battling cancer through wigs.

Strands of Strength, founded by cancer survivor Deb Pulver in 2011, is looking to raise more money to do more for those they help.

Pulver said when she was battling the disease, one of the things that made her feel better was wearing a wig. So she wanted to do the same for other women dealing with cancer.

This is why her organization provides high-quality and custom wigs to women who can't afford to purchase one.

"You're fighting the biggest fight of your life and what you want to do is make sure that you have the self-esteem and you have the courage that you're going to need," Pulver said.

The process for cancer patients to get the wigs starts with Pulver handing out vouchers to different doctors in the area who then give them to their patients.

From there, that woman takes the voucher to a designated wig store to get fitted for the high-quality wig.

Dianne Chambers is one of the women involved with Strands of Strength and was given a wig by the organization.

She said while taking chemo and radiation during her battle, the wig she received helped her feel normal.

"You can feel like a woman again when you go out in public and when you go into work … you can wear it and go out in public and not have the looks," she said.