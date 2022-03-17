Boy with epilepsy giving back to other kids at MercyOne for his birthday

"Super Colt" originally planned to make a couple dozen prize bags for kids in the hospital, but as donations have poured in, he's set his sights higher.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Colt Cosper—better known as "Super Colt"—has come to consider MercyOne Des Moines Medical a second home after years of treatment for Doose Syndrome, an aggressive form of epilepsy.

Ahead of his ninth birthday (April 2), Colt decided he wanted to give back to the hospital that's given him so much. With some help from his family, Colt is collecting donations to make prize bags for kids to earn while staying in the hospital.

He originally set out to make a couple dozen bags, but donations have been pouring in. Now, Colt hopes to have enough to make 170 bags by the end of the day Friday.

"There's a lot of sadness that comes with Colt's diagnosis and a lot of heartbreak and one thing I found that really keeps me going is trying to give back to some of the places that make him happy," said Mandy Cosper, Colt's mom. "I find joy in things that bring Colt joy, and the people at the hospital and the prizes at the hospital definitely bring him joy, so that's a big thing we want to do for his birthday."

This isn't the Cosper family's first time finding joy by giving to others. Last year they sold locally-printed t-shirts, with all the proceeds going to the MercyOne Des Moines Foundation.

If you are interested in helping Colt reach his birthday goal, you can purchase items from his Amazon Wishlist here.