"Super Colt" Cosper took a mental break from everything he's facing to take swimming lessons from his favorite superhero.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 continues to follow "Super Colt" Cosper after his two-month stay at MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines.

On Tuesday, he got to cross off another item on his bucket list: a swim lesson from his favorite superhero, Spider-Man.

Local 5 photojournalist Eric Gooden was able to tag along for the special occasion.