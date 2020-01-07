71 days later, Des Moines boy released from the hospital

7-year-old Colt Cosper spent more than 70 days in the hospital due to seizures.

DES MOINES, Iowa — After more than 70 days in the hospital, 7-year-old "Super" Colt Cosper was released Wednesday following brain surgery to help with prolonged seizures.

Colt was admitted to MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center on April 18.

"He's in the hospital often but this experience has been totally different during a pandemic," Mandy Cosper, Colt's mother, told Local 5.

The superhero-loving boy was diagnosed with Doose Syndrome, a rare form of epilepsy, at age 3.

Complications from surgery kept Colt hospitalized through all of May and June.

Colt's parents, but not four siblings, were able to visit him in the hospital the past couple months.