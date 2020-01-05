Happy Moments Vol. 27: Strange spring blooms and 'wild' art

DES MOINES, Iowa — Spring is in the air!
The flowers are growing, the trees are in full bloom, and Cassie from Gilman is extra lucky because her tree is sprouting army men!
Cassie has three active boys and it looks like they are finding fun ways to stay busy outside!
Musicians live to perform, so having to stay distanced is not easy. Throw in a quarantine with family, and it can be a challenge to find time to practice.
Des Moines Symphony horn player Joshua Johnson had a quiet moment at home and used it to share music with you.
Until we can all be together for a concert, the symphony is offering lots of listening opportunities on social media.
Have you ever seen fish paint? Take a look here!
The catfish and pacu at the zoo are manipulating a paintbrush to create a one-of-a-kind masterpiece. This is part of the zoo's virtual live art auction called Wild Art. You'll be able to bid on several works and help support the zoo starting Friday.
Details in the post below.
And finally, we want to thank Mike Montgomery for sending this pic.
Mike made this inspirational sign to remind everyone that things will get better.
