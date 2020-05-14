Happy Moments Vol. 36: Iowans helping Iowans + Tiger King ... Cow?

Through giving back, sharing talents, and finding reasons to laugh, Iowans are helping each other get through the pandemic.

When you see a line of cars around the block, you know something good is happening.

Penny sent us some pictures from the line at Tursi's Latin King in Des Moines. They were giving away free pasta meals sponsored by Jay Elder of the Elder Corporation.

They had 1,000 meals to give out and they were gone in just over an hour. Budgets are tight for most families right now, and this meal surely was a blessing to many!

Are you needing a little free entertainment for the kids? Well you are in luck.

The Iowa League of Heroes is hosting a story time with a super hero every Friday night at 8 on Facebook Live.

This is Spidey sharing his favorite story: Snoopy! Check out their social media for lots of other cool ways to keep little ones entertained!

Story Time with Spidey! This is the real-time video of Spidey's reading without the echo issue we encountered last Friday. Enjoy! Posted by Iowa League of Heroes on Monday, May 11, 2020

And finally, full disclosure: This is not from Iowa.

But several Iowans shared it with us, so we had to pass it along.

You may have heard of Tiger King, or binged the entire series in one day (no judgement).

Well these farmers in Sparta, Wisc. painted their cow and had a little fun with the series that's sweeping the nation. It's good for a laugh and it turns out everyone needs more of those ... and lots of happy moments!

