Waterloo hospital experiencing baby boom

WATERLOO, Iowa — A Waterloo hospital is seeing a baby boom.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital reported delivering 142 babies in May, smashing the hospital’s old record of 121 babies set in September 2017.

The record is especially surprising because the spring isn’t usually a busy times for babies at the hospital.