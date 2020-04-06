x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

heartwarming

Waterloo hospital experiencing baby boom

UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital smashed records on the number of babies delivered last month.
newborn-baby-hand-holding-parent-s-finger_20160104153132-159532

WATERLOO, Iowa — A Waterloo hospital is seeing a baby boom. 

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital reported delivering 142 babies in May, smashing the hospital’s old record of 121 babies set in September 2017. 

The record is especially surprising because the spring isn’t usually a busy times for babies at the hospital. 

Last year, 86 births were recorded in May. The births came as the hospital already was dealing with coronavirus cases and precautions that put extra stress on staff.

RELATED: Happy Moments Vol. 47: Pen pals + a baby macaque

RELATED: Preparing for a baby with MercyOne Stork Affair

RELATED: Sabrina Ahmed returns to 'Good Morning Iowa'!