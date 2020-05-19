x
Waukee man celebrates 100th birthday

Social distancing modified, but didn't cancel, the party for Francis Forret.

WAUKEE, Iowa — Celebrating birthdays are always a special occasion, and an even bigger deal for someone turning 100!

While taking social distancing seriously, friends and family gathered to celebrate the Francis Forret's 100th birthday. 

"I never thought I'd last this long," Forret said. 

Described as an "amazing man" and a "gentle Giant", Forret grew up in Adel on the family farm.

Francis Forret grew up on a family farm in Adel.

"He's always interested in the community, his neighbors, friends and family," said Marlene Erpelding, Francis' daughter. "That's what's kept him going, I think."

