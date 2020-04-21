West Branch pizza joint gets a surprising boost

With the pandemic leaving a local pizza place in a small Southeast Iowa struggling, one couple left them a gift to help.

WEST BRANCH, Iowa — The COVID-19 pandemic has forced restaurants across the state to shut their doors and go solely to delivery and take-out to serve their customers. This has brought some pretty massive struggles to some places, especially in smaller communities.

Herb N' Lou's Pizza in West Branch is among those small-town restaurants whose business has taken a dip in recent weeks.

Because of that, one couple left them a gift of $600, along with a note.

"Enclosed is half of our government stimulus money," the note read. "We believe the best thing we can do at this time is support our local businesses.

"We have chosen you and one other restaurant to help out because we feel that not only are you among the most impacted by this situation, but your contribution to our community is among the greatest."