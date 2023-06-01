A city-by-city guide to fireworks ordinances in central Iowa

While the sale of fireworks is legal across the state, that doesn't mean the city where you live will let you set them off. Here's what you need to know.

IOWA, USA — With the Fourth of July holiday approaching, many people are traveling. And many more are likely watching a fireworks show or setting fireworks off themselves.

While Iowa law allows the year-round sale of fireworks, that doesn't mean you can set them off whenever and wherever you want. Cities maintain local jurisdiction for setting dates and times for legal firework use.

Below is a list of metro cities (in alphabetical order) and their city ordinances regarding fireworks. Click the name of the town to read the city ordinance in full.

The City of Altoona deems the use of first-class consumer fireworks as a threat to public safety or a nuisance to landowners and therefore prohibits the use of first-class consumer fireworks. It shall be unlawful without a state-issued license for any person to offer for sale, expose for sale, sell at retail or use or explode any explosives, explosive materials and first-class consumer fireworks within the corporate limits of the city.

The use or exploding of consumer fireworks is prohibited.

The use or exploding of display fireworks is prohibited except when done in accordance with a permit authorized by the City Council. (Ord. No. 3936, 12-18-07)

"Residents may only use consumer fireworks on their own personal property or on the property of a person who has consented to the use of consumer fireworks on his/her property," the city says on its website.

Except between 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. on July 4th, it shall be unlawful for any person to use or explode any explosive, explosive material, First-class Consumer Fireworks or Second-class Consumer Fireworks within the corporate limits of the City.



It shall be unlawful for any person to offer for sale, expose for sale, sell at retail, or use or explode any explosive, explosive material, First-class Consumer Fireworks or Second-class Consumer Fireworks within the corporate limits of the City unless granted a permit as provided in Section 192.13 of the Ankeny Municipal Code. Sales of Display Fireworks may be made for that purpose only.

It shall be unlawful for any person to use or explode any Display Fireworks within the corporate limits of the City unless, upon application in writing, the City has issued a permit to a City agency, fair association, amusement park or other organizations or groups of individuals approved by City authorities to display fireworks and such display will be handled by a competent operator.



While fireworks are legal in Bondurant, there are some time and age restrictions.

41.11 — Fireworks

No person shall use, explode, discharge any consumer fireworks on days other than July 3, between the hours 2:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. and July 4, between the hours 2:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

No person shall use or ignite Fireworks of any Class (as set forth under Iowa Code Chapter 100), unless they are at least 18 years of age or they are in the immediate presence of a parent or guardian who has consented to supervise. This age prohibition shall not be applicable in regards to use of: Snakes, sparklers, or caps.

A person shall not use, explode or discharge Consumer Fireworks on real property other than that person’s real property or on the real property of a person who has consented in writing to the use of consumer fireworks on that property.

Fireworks in Boone can only be set off during certain hours on July 3 and 4, only on private property and only by people 18 years old and up.

"No person shall use, explode, discharge any consumer fireworks on days other than July 3rd and 4th, between the hours of 12:00 p.m. (noon) and 11:00 p.m., and December 31 between the hours of 12:00 p.m. (noon) and continuing through 12:30 a.m. on January 1st"



The City of Clive deems the use of first-class and second-class consumer fireworks as a threat to public safety or a nuisance to landowners or persons with certain health conditions and therefore prohibits the use of first-class and second-class consumer fireworks.



It is illegal to set off fireworks in Des Moines city limits.

"Mere possession of 'consumer fireworks' is not a violation and probably cannot be made a violation as conflicting with state law," the city said in a fact sheet.

It shall be unlawful for a person to use or explode consumer fireworks within the city limits.

Consumer fireworks will only be used or exploded by an adult on that adult’s real property or on the property of an adult who has consented to the use or explosion of consumer fireworks on that property.

Consumer fireworks will not be used discharged at any time other than the following permitted times:

July 1 to July 8 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., except for July 4 when the allowed time is from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. December 29 to January 3 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., except that on December 31 the time is extended to 12:30 a.m. on January 1.

Except on July 3 and July 4 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and from 9:00 a.m. on December 31 to 12:30 a.m. on January 1, it is unlawful for any person to use or explode any first-class consumer fireworks within the corporate limits of the City. It is unlawful for any person to use or explode any explosive or explosive material within the corporate limits.

"Discharging fireworks within city limits is illegal," the city says. "Novelty fireworks like sparklers and snakes are allowed."

The City of Johnston deems the use of consumer fireworks as a threat to public safety and a nuisance to residents and property owners and therefore prohibits the use of consumer fireworks.



No person shall discharge a consumer fireworks device outside the following dates and hours:

July 1 thru July 4 from the hours of 6 pm until 10 pm. Exception: discharge hours are extended from noon to 11 pm on July 4th only. December 29 and 30 from the hours of 5 pm until 9 p.m.; December 31 from the hours of 5 pm until 11:59 pm; and January 1 from the hours of 12 am-12:30 am and 5 pm until 9 pm.

Additional regulations

You must be 18 or older to discharge a DOT 1.4 class consumer firework without parental supervision.

Any person discharging fireworks assumes RESPONSIBILITY for their operation and the consequences thereof. Do not discharge them in a reckless manner or manner likely to cause death, injury, fire, or property damage.

Do not set off fireworks on a public street.

Discharge fireworks only on property you own or property where the owner’s consent has been given and the owner of the property is present.

No one can discharge fireworks who is showing visible signs or is determined to be intoxicated or under the influence of a drug or narcotic.

A person shall not use or explode consumer fireworks on days other than July 2 through July 4 and on December 31 of each year, all dates inclusive and at times other than between the hours of 4:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., except that on the following dates consumer fireworks shall not be used at times other than between the hours specified:

A. Between the hours of 4:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. on July 4

B. Between the hours of 4:00 p.m. on December 31 and 12:30 a.m. on the immediately following day

A person shall not use, explode or discharge Consumer fireworks on real property other than that person’s real property or on the real property of a person who has consented to the use of Consumer fireworks on that property. A person shall not use, explode or discharge Consumer fireworks on publicly owned property except as specifically authorized by permit issued pursuant to the Norwalk Code.

A person that chooses to use, explode or discharge Consumer fireworks on their property shall have responsibility to clean up all debris created by the fireworks.

Fireworks can only be set off in Waukee between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. on July 3 and 4.

The city also states, "Also, pursuant to state law, a person shall not use, explode or discharge consumer fireworks on real property other than that person’s real property or on the real property of a person who has consented to the use of consumer fireworks on that property. Consumer fireworks cannot be discharged on City property."

5-2-14: FIREWORKS:

A. Consumer Fireworks: As authorized by Iowa Code section 364.2(6) (2017), it shall be a simple misdemeanor punishable by a fine of two hundred fifty dollars ($250.00) for any person to use or explode consumer fireworks as defined in Iowa Code section 727.2 within the corporate limits of the City.

It is unlawful for any person to use or explode Consumer Fireworks within the City limits. Any person who violates this provision shall be guilty of a simple misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of six hundred twenty-five dollars ($625.00).

Use of Display Fireworks Prohibited. It is unlawful for any person to use or explode Display Fireworks within the City limits, provided the City may, upon application in writing, grant a permit for the use of Display Fireworks by a City agency, fair associations, amusement parks and other organizations or groups of individuals approved by City authorities when such fireworks display will be handled by a competent operator. No permit shall be granted hereunder unless the operator or sponsoring organization has filed with the City evidence of insurance in the following amounts:

A. Personal Injury: $500,000 per person

B. Property Damage: $500,000

C. Total Exposure: $2,000,000