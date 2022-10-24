When is Beggars' Night? Your complete 2022 guide to trick-or-treating in central Iowa

Beggars' Night was created in 1938 as a solution to keeping kids safe on Halloween night, according to the State Historical Society of Iowa.

Example video title will go here for this video

IOWA, USA — For families looking to trick-or-treat in a way only Iowa can, Beggars' Night is fast approaching.

Beggars' Night was created in 1938 as a solution to keeping kids safe on Halloween night, according to the State Historical Society of Iowa.

By letting kids celebrate and get their fill of candy a night early, police were able to focus on the high level of vandalism that came along on Oct. 31.

It's not all about the candy, though: traditionally, trick-or-treaters must tell a joke before they can receive something sweet.

The Des Moines metro is one of the few places in the United States that officially celebrates Beggars' Night — others include Buffalo, New York, and Columbus, Ohio.

However, not all central Iowa communities celebrate Beggars' Night on the same day, and some forego the tradition altogether. So, if you're hoping to trick-or-treat this year, here is a list of dates and times for Beggars' Night across central Iowa.

Beggars' Night Schedules

Saturday, Oct. 29

Bondurant: 6 to 8 p.m

Dallas Center: 6 to 8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Monday, Oct. 31