Trick-or-treat! Your complete guide to Beggars' Night 2023

IOWA, USA — For families looking to trick-or-treat in a way only Iowa can, Beggars' Night is fast approaching.

What is Beggars' Night?

Beggars' Night began in 1938 as a way to keep kids safe on Halloween night, according to the State Historical Society of Iowa.

By celebrating just one day earlier, police could focus their energy on combatting vandalism and other holiday shenanigans.

Beggars' Night also features an extra twist to the classic Halloween tradition: trick-or-treaters must tell a joke before they receive something sweet.

The Des Moines metro isn't the only place that officially celebrates Beggars' Night — others include Buffalo, New York, and Columbus, Ohio.

However, not all central Iowa communities celebrate Beggars' Night on the same day, and some forego the night altogether. Last year, the Bondurant City Council shifted Beggars' Night from the day before Halloween, to the last Saturday of October.

"I think it's a lot less of an inconvenience to parents, and even the kids. You know, the kids don't have to worry about hurrying up and getting home and I like it," Kathy Rupe, a Bondurant resident, told Local 5 last year.

Regardless of when you celebrate or what you call it, there are a few guidelines families should follow as they trick-or-treat. Cities across the metro encourage trick-or-treaters to travel in groups, preferably with a parent or guardian. Additionally, trick-or-treaters should wear light or reflective clothing and always cross using traffic signals or crosswalks.

If you're hoping to trick-or-treat this year, here is a list of dates and times for Beggars' Night across central Iowa.

Beggars' Night Schedules

Saturday, Oct. 28

Adel: 6 to 8 p.m.

Bondurant: 6 to 8 p.m.

Dallas Center: 6 to 8 p.m.

Granger: 6 to 8 p.m.*

Windsor Heights: 6 to 8 p.m.

*Granger has set a tentative date and time for Beggars' Night. The city council will discuss the date at its next meeting on Oct. 12.

Monday, Oct. 30

Tuesday, Oct. 31