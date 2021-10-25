2021 Black Friday preparation | A holiday shopping guide

Preparing for Black Friday can be intense. Here's a guide to planning your holiday shopping season.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year, and with ongoing global supply chain issues, it could be hard to get those popular items many have been waiting for all year.

Local 5 is compiling all the information you need to know about shopping for the holidays, whether that's at a physical store or online.

What is Black Friday?

With major retailers offering deals and discounts on popular items like electronics, toys and other gifts before the Christmas season, Black Friday is symbolically seen as the start of the holiday shopping season.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday falls on the Friday after Thanksgiving each year. This year, it falls on Nov. 26.

While all of your favorite stores may not have dropped their deals early, below is a guide to help you get the most out of your Black Friday at central Iowa shopping centers.

Jordan Creek Mall

Jordan Creek Town Center will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will open on Black Friday at 9 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 26 hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. to kick off the holiday shopping season.

Additionally, extended hours will begin Dec. 10 and run through Christmas Eve.

Southridge Mall

Southridge Mall will be closed on Thanksgiving Day but open with extended hours on Black Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Valley West Mall

Valley West Mall is closed on Thanksgiving Day. Stores will be open on Black Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Outlets of Des Moines

The Outlets of Des Moines will kick off the holiday shopping season on Thanksgiving night.

Stores are open from 6 p.m. to midnight on Thanksgiving Day.

All stores will reopen on Black Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Outlets of Des Moines will also be giving away surprise swag bags starting at 8 A.M. to the first 250 people in line, 18-years-old and up. Bags will contain a variety of Outlets of Des Moines swag, coupons, gift cards, merchandise, and other prizes.

Starting at 9 A.M. on Black Friday, children 12 and under are invited to Santa’s Workshop for complimentary milk & cookies. The first 50 children in line will receive a special gift from Santa.

Local 5 is awaiting a response from Merle Hay Mall on their holiday shopping hours.

National Retailers

Major retailers like Target, Walmart and Best Buy have already started dropping deals for this upcoming holiday shopping season.

Target has brought back the "Deal Days" in October and an extended "Holiday Price Match Guarantee" program. From Oct. 10 to Dec. 25, shoppers can request a price adjustment on any Target purchase if the company lowers the price later in the shopping season.

Walmart will also stick to its same plans from last year, offering three separate Black Friday events throughout November, with each sale highlighting deals on a different group of products.

Best Buy decided to kick off their Black Friday prices early, to give shoppers a chance to order their must-have items early. Deals started Oct. 18 and will end on Oct. 31.

Kohls also announced its Black Friday sales earlier than usual this year.

Starting Oct. 20, customers can take advantage of Kohl’s holiday sales on items such as clothes and luggage. Kohl’s stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year.

Mega online retailer Amazon has also released a long list of promotions for anything from toys to home goods and electronics. This year, the company announced you can send gifts via its mobile app by simply using an email or a phone number, without needing to know the recipient's address.

TEGNA's Douglas Jones and Joe Calabrese contributed to this report