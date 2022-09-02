x
Holidays

Unsure of what to do this Labor Day weekend? Check out these events

Have the day off Monday, or simply want to make the most of Labor Day weekend? Here are some events in the metro for family fun.

DES MOINES, Iowa — As the United States celebrates its workers this Labor Day, many across the metro are celebrating with events big and small. 

The holiday, first established in 1882, is observed on the first Monday in September and celebrates the contributions America's workers have made to the nation. 

And remember — most local, state, federal facilities and businesses will be closed Monday. 

Altoona American Legion Post 682 Car Show

Aside from vintage cars, this car show will feature BBQ, Jeff Pop popcorn, a 50/50 raffle and more.

  • When: Monday, Sept. 5 at 8 a.m.
  • Where: Lutheran Church of the Cross (1701 8th St SW, Altoona)

Dayton Championship Rodeo

Whether it's your first rodeo or just your most recent, the Dayton Championship Rodeo is sure to please. 

Adult tickets are $20, children ages 6-11 get in for $10 and kids under age 5 and under get in free. Events will include the sheep scramble, mutton bustin' and wild horse races.

  • When: Friday, Sept. 2 through Sunday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m.; Monday, Sept. 5 at 1:30 p.m.
  • Where: Dayton Rodeo Arena

Des Moines Labor Day Parade

If you missed the Fourth of July parade or the Iowa State Fair parade, don't worry: there's still a chance to get your parade fix in this summer.

Buses will be available at the fairgrounds for pickup and drop off. 

  • When: Monday, Sept. 5, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
  • Where: The parade will move east from the Iowa State Capitol and end at the Iowa State Fairgrounds; parade kickoff is at 11 a.m.

Des Moines Symphony performances

Enjoy local artists performing your favorite hits. 

The orchestra will perform "The Music of Whitney Houston" on Saturday and "Hooray for Hollywood" on Sunday. Both concerts are free.

  • When: "The  Music of Whitney Houston" — Saturday, Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m.; "Hooray for Hollywood" — Sunday, Sept. 4 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Where: Lauridsen Amphitheater at Des Moines Water Works Park (2251 George Flagg Pkwy)

Labor Day Weekend Patio Fest

Enjoy live music, food trucks and cold drinks at Confluence Brewing Company's beer garden, all weekend long. 

  • When: Friday, Sept. 2 through Monday, Sept. 5 (each afternoon)
  • Where: Confluence Brewing Company (1235 Thomas Beck Rd, Des Moines)

Norwalk Music Fest

This free music festival will feature local artists, food trucks and interactive activities.

  • When: Sunday, Sept. 4, 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Where: Norwalk City Park (907 North Ave, Norwalk)

Renaissance Fair at Sleepy Hollow

Whether you're young or old, the Renaissance Faire is sure to be a magical experience. 

The theme for Labor Day weekend is "Celtic Ceilidah". Tickets start at $19. 

  • When: Saturday, Sept. 3, through Monday, Sept. 5 (10 a.m.-6 p.m. rain or shine)
  • Where: Sleepy Hollow Sports Park (4051 Dean Ave, Des Moines)

Sean Kingston concert

Say goodbye to summer in style. 

Sean Kingston, best known for his early-2000s song such as "Beautiful Girls" and "Fire Burning", will perform at Adventureland this weekend. The event will also feature DJs, a 21+ section, cabanas for rent and food and drink vendors. Tickets start at $49.99.

  • When: Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 5) at 4:30 p.m.
  • Where: Adventureland Park (3200 Adventureland Dr, Altoona)

Taste of the Junction Multicultural Festival

This West Des Moines event in Historic Valley Junction features a pop-up history museum, live music and food throughout the weekend.

  • When: Friday, Sept. 2 (3-8 p.m.) and Saturday, Sept. 3 (2-10 p.m.)
  • Where: Raccoon River Nature Lodge (Friday)(2500 Grand Ave, West Des Moines) and Railroad Park Music Pavilion (Saturday)

Water Lantern Festival 

This event is fun for the whole family.

Participants will be given a rice-paper lantern, LED candle and drawstring for the release. Tickets are $45.99 online until Friday and $55.99 on Saturday.

  • When: Saturday, Sept. 3; gates open at 5 p.m. and lanterns launch at 8 p.m.
  • Where: Water Works Park (2201 George Flagg Pkwy, Des Moines)

