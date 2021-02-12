Christkindlmarket Des Moines returns to Principal Park this weekend

x
DES MOINES, Iowa — Jack Frost isn't quite nipping at the noses of Iowans yet, but they can already visit a winter wonderland at Principal Park.

Christkindlmarket Des Moines is back with everything Christmas-related. The four-day event draws inspiration from German culture—meaning lots of tasty food and drinks. 

The Christmas market also features old-world shopping where visitors can find artisanal, hand-crafted products from various European cultures. 

The market kicked off Thursday at 5 p.m. It will also be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

More information on vendors, entertainment and more can be found on the Christkindlmarket website.

