Christkindlmarket Des Moines returns to Principal Park this weekend

Des Moines' Christmas market is already bringing out the holiday spirit! Here's when you can hit all the shops.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Jack Frost isn't quite nipping at the noses of Iowans yet, but they can already visit a winter wonderland at Principal Park.

Christkindlmarket Des Moines is back with everything Christmas-related. The four-day event draws inspiration from German culture—meaning lots of tasty food and drinks.

The Christmas market also features old-world shopping where visitors can find artisanal, hand-crafted products from various European cultures.

The market kicked off Thursday at 5 p.m. It will also be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

More information on vendors, entertainment and more can be found on the Christkindlmarket website.