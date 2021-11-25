Des Moines Thanksgiving tradition returns

Bob Iversen, the vice-chairman of Parks Community Thanksgiving Dinner, explains the importance of the dinner and why it's important to serve those in need.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Thursday morning volunteers were prepping to serve hot meals to thousands in our area for the Parks Community Thanksgiving Dinner.

The dinner has been at Chuck's Restaurant since 1992 but was established in 1987. The dinner was canceled last year because of the pandemic and Chuck's undergoing renovations.

This year, Bob Iversen, vice-chair of the Parks Community Thanksgiving Dinner committee, said they plan to feed 2,600 people.

He noted in the past they've fed more people, but this year they are feeding less because of the renovations at Chuck's, reducing the amount of cooking space.

Iversen also said this year no one is allowed to eat in the restaurant so they are only doing take-out and delivery options.

