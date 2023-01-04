LIST: Easter Egg hunts in central Iowa

Here's everything you need to know about Easter Egg hunts in central Iowa.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Easter is almost here, and plenty of local egg hunts are on the horizon — so hop to it!

Here's where to go for family fun, tasty treats and, of course, lots of Easter eggs in central Iowa.

Don't see an event on the list? Let us know by sending us a message on Facebook, visiting our "Contact Us" page or texting us at 515-457-1026.

Ankeny

When: Saturday, April 8 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Where: NW Georgetown Blvd

More info: Registration is required. Click here to fill out the form

When: Friday, April 7 at 11 a.m.

Where: 915 SE Shurfine Drive

More info: Kids hunt for eggs first at 11 a.m., but don't worry: your dogs can get in on the small dog hunt at 11:30 a.m. and the big dog hunt at 12 p.m.

When: Saturday, April 8 from 7 to 8:-30 p.m.

Where: 510 NW Ash Drive

More info: This egg hunt is a glow in the dark adventure.

When: Saturday, April 8 at 9:30 a.m.

Where: Hawkeye Park at 400 NW Lakeshore Drive

More info: An accessible hunt will also be held at Miracle Field

Cumming

When: Saturday, April 8 at 9 to 9:30 a.m.

Where: 2701 Cumming Avenue

More info: Hunt for 8,000 eggs filled with prizes and candy. Rainbow Ray Face Painting will be in attendance from 9 to 11 a.m.

Des Moines

When: Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m.

Where: 475 NW Hoffman Lane

More info: Around 2,000 eggs will have candy, and some special ones have dollar coins.

When: Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m.

Where: Drake Park at 2300 Drake Park Ave.

More info: Breakfast will be served from until 10:45 a.m., with the actual egg hunt starting at 11 a.m.

When: Saturday, April 8 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Where: 3717 Forest Ave.

More info: Free snacks and beverages are available for the whole family during the egg hunt

When: Saturday, April 8 at 9 a.m.

Where: 3126 Twana Drive

More info: Kids will be divided into three age groups, and approximately 10,000 eggs will be hidden in Woodlawn Park

When: Saturday, April 8 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Where: 6218 Willowmere Drive

More info: Bring your pup for this Doggy Easter Egg Hunt! Each dog can redeem one egg.

When: Saturday, April 8 from 9 a.m. to noon

Where: Drake Park at 2300 Drake Park Ave.

More info: EasterFest will also have inflatables, a balloon show and giveaways

When: Saturday, April 8 from 8:30 to 11 a.m.

Where: Riverwalk Park at 710 Corning Ave.

More info: The hunt is on at 9 a.m., but the Easter Bunny and other festivities will be there at 8:30 a.m.

When: Saturday, April at 9:45 a.m.

Where: 2633 Fleur Drive

More info: There will be three different hunts, for kids of all ages: 0-3 years, 4-6 years and 7-10 years

When: Saturday, April 8 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Where: Evelyn K. Davis Park at 1400 Forest Ave.

More info: The Easter Bunny will make an appearance, alongside food and games

When: Saturday, April 8 at 11 a.m.

Where: 4003 2nd Ave.

When: Saturday, April 8 at 9:45 a.m.

Where: 8383 Ridgeview Drive

More info: Breakfast is served at 9 a.m., a service will follow at 10:30 a.m. and the egg hunt kicks off at noon

Granger

When: Saturday, April 8 at 11 a.m.

Where: Parks and Recreation Field at 2200 Walnut Street

More info: Kids 11 and younger are welcome to participate

Indianola

When: Saturday, April 8 at 10:30 a.m.

Where: 2305 W 2nd Ave.

More info: Supplies are limited to the first 150 kids

Panora

When: Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m.

Where: 206 W South Street

More info: Kids 11 or under are allowed to participate.

Waukee

When: Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m.

Where: 1255 Warrior Lane

More info: The crowd will be divided into three age groups: ages 4 and under, ages 5-7 and ages 8-10. Look for the special golden prize eggs!

West Des Moines

When: Saturday, April 8 at 1 p.m.

Where: 2900 University Ave.

More info: 100 eggs are hidden in the store, with candy and a few Fresh Thyme gift cards waiting to be discovered

When: Saturday, April 8 from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Where: 1115 Grand Ave.

More info: Indoor games and crafts will start off the event, with the egg hunt coming later in the afternoon

When: Sunday, April 9 at 10:15 a.m.

Where: 720 Grand Ave.

More info: The hunt will take place inside the church, with different age groups searching in different areas of the building

Urbandale

When: Saturday, April 8 at 10:30 a.m.

Where: 2743 82nd Place