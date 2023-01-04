LIST: Easter Egg hunts in central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Easter is almost here, and plenty of local egg hunts are on the horizon — so hop to it!
Here's where to go for family fun, tasty treats and, of course, lots of Easter eggs in central Iowa.
Don't see an event on the list? Let us know by sending us a message on Facebook, visiting our "Contact Us" page or texting us at 515-457-1026.
Ankeny
- When: Saturday, April 8 from 5 to 7 p.m.
- Where: NW Georgetown Blvd
- More info: Registration is required. Click here to fill out the form
- When: Friday, April 7 at 11 a.m.
- Where: 915 SE Shurfine Drive
- More info: Kids hunt for eggs first at 11 a.m., but don't worry: your dogs can get in on the small dog hunt at 11:30 a.m. and the big dog hunt at 12 p.m.
- When: Saturday, April 8 from 7 to 8:-30 p.m.
- Where: 510 NW Ash Drive
- More info: This egg hunt is a glow in the dark adventure.
- When: Saturday, April 8 at 9:30 a.m.
- Where: Hawkeye Park at 400 NW Lakeshore Drive
- More info: An accessible hunt will also be held at Miracle Field
Cumming
- When: Saturday, April 8 at 9 to 9:30 a.m.
- Where: 2701 Cumming Avenue
- More info: Hunt for 8,000 eggs filled with prizes and candy. Rainbow Ray Face Painting will be in attendance from 9 to 11 a.m.
Des Moines
- When: Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m.
- Where: 475 NW Hoffman Lane
- More info: Around 2,000 eggs will have candy, and some special ones have dollar coins.
- When: Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m.
- Where: Drake Park at 2300 Drake Park Ave.
- More info: Breakfast will be served from until 10:45 a.m., with the actual egg hunt starting at 11 a.m.
- When: Saturday, April 8 from 6 to 9 p.m.
- Where: 3717 Forest Ave.
- More info: Free snacks and beverages are available for the whole family during the egg hunt
- When: Saturday, April 8 at 9 a.m.
- Where: 3126 Twana Drive
- More info: Kids will be divided into three age groups, and approximately 10,000 eggs will be hidden in Woodlawn Park
- When: Saturday, April 8 from 2 to 4 p.m.
- Where: 6218 Willowmere Drive
- More info: Bring your pup for this Doggy Easter Egg Hunt! Each dog can redeem one egg.
- When: Saturday, April 8 from 9 a.m. to noon
- Where: Drake Park at 2300 Drake Park Ave.
- More info: EasterFest will also have inflatables, a balloon show and giveaways
- When: Saturday, April 8 from 8:30 to 11 a.m.
- Where: Riverwalk Park at 710 Corning Ave.
- More info: The hunt is on at 9 a.m., but the Easter Bunny and other festivities will be there at 8:30 a.m.
- When: Saturday, April at 9:45 a.m.
- Where: 2633 Fleur Drive
- More info: There will be three different hunts, for kids of all ages: 0-3 years, 4-6 years and 7-10 years
- When: Saturday, April 8 from 2 to 5 p.m.
- Where: Evelyn K. Davis Park at 1400 Forest Ave.
- More info: The Easter Bunny will make an appearance, alongside food and games
- When: Saturday, April 8 at 11 a.m.
- Where: 4003 2nd Ave.
- When: Saturday, April 8 at 9:45 a.m.
- Where: 8383 Ridgeview Drive
- More info: Breakfast is served at 9 a.m., a service will follow at 10:30 a.m. and the egg hunt kicks off at noon
Granger
- When: Saturday, April 8 at 11 a.m.
- Where: Parks and Recreation Field at 2200 Walnut Street
- More info: Kids 11 and younger are welcome to participate
Indianola
- When: Saturday, April 8 at 10:30 a.m.
- Where: 2305 W 2nd Ave.
- More info: Supplies are limited to the first 150 kids
Panora
- When: Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m.
- Where: 206 W South Street
- More info: Kids 11 or under are allowed to participate.
Waukee
- When: Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m.
- Where: 1255 Warrior Lane
- More info: The crowd will be divided into three age groups: ages 4 and under, ages 5-7 and ages 8-10. Look for the special golden prize eggs!
West Des Moines
- When: Saturday, April 8 at 1 p.m.
- Where: 2900 University Ave.
- More info: 100 eggs are hidden in the store, with candy and a few Fresh Thyme gift cards waiting to be discovered
- When: Saturday, April 8 from 3:30 to 5 p.m.
- Where: 1115 Grand Ave.
- More info: Indoor games and crafts will start off the event, with the egg hunt coming later in the afternoon
- When: Sunday, April 9 at 10:15 a.m.
- Where: 720 Grand Ave.
- More info: The hunt will take place inside the church, with different age groups searching in different areas of the building
Urbandale
- When: Saturday, April 8 at 10:30 a.m.
- Where: 2743 82nd Place
Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand.