Local family in need gets Christmas surprise

The Paw family asked for a mattress because they had all been sleeping on the floor.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Many families will experience Christmas different this year.

EveryStep staff and volunteers started bringing holiday cheer to those families that have been adopted in their "Adopt A Family" program.

“These aren’t families that are asking for an xbox and toys. I mean you get asked for things like coats and hats and deodorants and tooth brushes," explained Tray Wade, CEO at EveryStep.

Wade and his daughters were among some of the volunteers delivering gifts to 27 families in need.

One of those families is the Paw family.

“Christmas is going to be great," said Chu Paw, of getting gifts.

Chu and her husband came to Des Moines as refugees. They asked for a mattress because they were sleeping on the floor.

“Twenty-seven families doesn’t seem like a lot, but when you have a family that’s got 4 people it adds up and it really does make a difference for those families," said Ashlee Kieler, a staff member at EveryStep.