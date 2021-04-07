DMPD responds to 500+ fireworks calls July 3 & 4, city splash pool closed Monday due to firework litter

DES MOINES, Iowa — More than 500 fireworks-related calls, one arrest and a littered splash pool kept Des Moines officials busy over Independence Day weekend.
Des Moines Parks and Recreation posted the aftermath of someone's Fourth of July celebration to their Facebook page Monday morning.
Firecrackers, Roman candles and other larger displays were left scattered across Pete Crivaro Park's splash pool, forcing the department to shut it down Monday on another significantly hot Iowa day to clean up the mess.
The Des Moines Police Department released data on calls for service for the weekend. Of the 1,661 calls for service, 569 were fireworks-related.
Saturday, July 3
- Total calls for service: 724
- Fireworks-related calls for service: 184
- Fireworks-related citations: 0
Sunday, July 4
- Total calls for service: 937
- Fireworks-related calls for service: 385
- Fireworks-related citations: 2
DMPD says only one fireworks-related arrest was made over the weekend. The individual was a Des Moines resident who was charged with Public Intoxication and Lighting Consumer Fireworks Within The City Limits.
