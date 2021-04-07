DMPD responds to 500+ fireworks calls July 3 & 4, city splash pool closed Monday due to firework litter

Pictures posted to Facebook of Pete Crivaro Park show hundreds of firecrackers and other used fireworks scattered around.

DES MOINES, Iowa — More than 500 fireworks-related calls, one arrest and a littered splash pool kept Des Moines officials busy over Independence Day weekend.

Des Moines Parks and Recreation posted the aftermath of someone's Fourth of July celebration to their Facebook page Monday morning.

Firecrackers, Roman candles and other larger displays were left scattered across Pete Crivaro Park's splash pool, forcing the department to shut it down Monday on another significantly hot Iowa day to clean up the mess.

The splash pool at Pete Crivaro Park will not open today (July 5) to allow our team to remove firework debris and clean the facility. Posted by Des Moines Parks and Recreation on Monday, July 5, 2021

The Des Moines Police Department released data on calls for service for the weekend. Of the 1,661 calls for service, 569 were fireworks-related.

Saturday, July 3

Total calls for service: 724

Fireworks-related calls for service: 184

Fireworks-related citations: 0

Sunday, July 4

Total calls for service: 937

Fireworks-related calls for service: 385

Fireworks-related citations: 2