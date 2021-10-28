Beggars' Night Safety | Connect the Dots

Here are some tips to keep you and your kids safe during this year's festivities.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Beggars' Night in Iowa happens on Oct. 30 every year, just one night before Halloween. It’s not much different than ordinary trick-or-treating, except that kids are encouraged to tell a joke or riddle in order to snag some candy.

Here are some tips to stay safe during Beggars' Night 2021.

There will be lots of drivers on the road, so it's important to make sure your kids are visible at night, according to the West Des Moines Police Department.

"We want to encourage all kids, parents, and guardians to please try to make kids as visible as they possibly can be," Sgt. Jason Heintz said.

They also advise kids to wear glowsticks, reflective clothing items, carry flashlights or other flashing lights that they can attach to their costumes to stay visible.

"We want to make sure that the young and small children have appropriate supervision," Heintz added.

Police also advise parents to go through their kids' candy and treats before they eat them.