Iowa Wolves spread holiday cheer by taking local kids on a shopping spree

The Iowa Wolves are spreading holiday cheer by giving back to kids in the community.

DES MOINES, Iowa — After getting a win over the motor city cruise Monday night to remain undefeated at home this season, the Iowa Wolves provided some holiday cheer off the court.

The team partnered with RE/MAX Concepts, the Concepts Cares Foundation, Scheels and By Degrees Foundation for their Home for the Howlidays shopping spree event.

Wolves players helped eight local kids to write a Christmas list and took them on a shopping spree at Scheels.

"At that age, you know this time of year it's a super exciting time and be able to give them even more joy and something to look forward to and bring them happiness is really one of the most important things for myself and for the players," said Wolves head coach Jeff Newton.

Their families received a gas and grocery gift card as well as an Iowa Wolves gift pack, including tickets to a future Wolves game.

"We realize that we're really fortunate to be able to play basketball, a meaningless sport in such a powerful world where there's a lot more other important things going on," said Wolves guard Jordan Bohannon. "So, this is just another eye opener for us to give back and do what we can."