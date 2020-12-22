Drake basketball star helps 200 families with Christmas donations

Jeff Hill coordinated a giveaway complete with turkeys, hams and presents for those in the Drake area.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Drake basketball star Jeff Hill spent his Monday giving back to the Des Moines community with Christmas donations of turkey, ham and, of course, presents.

Hill's organization, Jeff Hill's Future All-American Basketball Camp, aims to give back to the community in any way they can: youth events, sports, food, giveaways and more.

On Monday, the organization handed out 150 turkeys and 50 hams. They also sponsored 22 families with single moms for Christmas.

Hill's organization had families make wish lists before coming to the giveaway.

The whole event couldn't have come at a better time for some folks struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"People can't work, people out of jobs, it's all kind of things going on the house. You know, everybody has to be at home for eight or nine months, it's been rough on these families. A lot of people just don't have the income to take care of this stuff," Hill said.

Tables placed around the giveaway were filled with toys, boots, bikes, food and clothes for families to take home.