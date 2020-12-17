Drive to provide | Collecting and delivering the basic necessities for families this Christmas

The group is asking for the community's help with getting gifts that are basic necessities, for members of the seven families.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The community action group Prolific Development is looking to provide Christmas gifts to seven struggling families in central Iowa.

Recipients range from a 70-year-old woman to a household of four young kids.

To make providing them with gifts a reality, the group is asking the community to help them with their 2020 Christmas Drive.

Tyler Springer and Markee Thompson, members of Prolific Development, said the families they are helping are not asking for anything extravagant, just basic necessities.

"Things like winter clothes, boots, gloves, grooming stuff, food gift cards, gas gift cards stuff like that," Springer said.

Prolific Development has posted pictures of the products on their social media accounts, specifically their Instagram.

And if someone purchases anything, the group has a small request for the individual.

"We're asking them to wrap them, write them a letter of encouragement," Springer said. "Things like that for the new year, and sign it with their name on it."

The Christmas drive is not the first time the group has helped out in the community. This year, they have organized community cleanups and handed out Thanksgiving meals.

During those events, Thompson said the group wanted to give back and make people feel better.

With this Christmas event, the group is still aiming to make individuals feel better, but they also want to convey a message of optimism to each person in the families.

"It also gives families hope that as groups like this, like us, we can still come together and with the community get donations to make sure their Christmas is what it needs to be," Thompson said.

Prolific Development plans to collect and drop off gifts to the families during the week of Christmas.

If you are planning to purchase an item you can message them through their social media accounts or email them to ask what still needs to be bought, and to arrange a date and time for them to pick up the gift from you.