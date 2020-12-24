Salvation Army pushing for last-minute donations for Red Kettle Campaign

Major Jason Poff said they are $30,000 short of their goal, but hope community members can help them reach their target.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Christmas Eve is the last day for the Des Moines Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign to help raise money for those in need, but the organization is short of its fundraising goal.

And the Iowa Capital Area Coordinator, Major Jason Poff, said they are asking for the community's help with last-minute donations.

Major Poff said going into this year's campaign they were nervous about how people would feel about donating money in the traditional way of using the kettles.

"It's been a wild ride," Poff said. "We've had to make adjustments and do different things."

To adjust, this year the organization pivoted towards more online donating.

The organization added more QR codes to kettle stands and even added them to signs in certain Starbucks drive-thrus, so people can donate while waiting for their coffee.

However, even with these extra donating options, Major Poff said they are still $30,000 short of where they need to be.

He also noted the services they provide to people in need have been in high demand this year.

Links to Know this Christmas. Keep them handy and share with friends and loved ones. Volunteer - https://t.co/HWoPTytUUM ; Make an online donation or start your own virtual kettle - https://t.co/JU2sgzW3kt ; Buy a toy for a child - https://t.co/2nMZFVv0vW #RescueChristmas pic.twitter.com/kvar1pRunx — The Salvation Army (@tsacapitaliowa) November 18, 2020

"We've seen, like all pantries in the area, we've seen a big influx in need there," Major Poff said. "We also have a caseworker who does rent and utility assistance and right now he literally can't keep up with his messages. There's so much need for rent assistance."

Major Poff also said based on the amount of help they are giving to the community right now, he anticipated the need would grow for next year.

The money they are currently short would help make sure their services are still provided.

"We're all excited about a vaccine and this disease all going away, the effects of that are not going to go away tomorrow," Major Poff said. "So the need is going to be great throughout this next calendar year as we try to get back to normal."

Major Poff said he is confident they'll reach their goal. If they don't, he said the organization would look into having more fundraisers or evaluating some of what they do for the community.