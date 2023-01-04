Special Egg Event provides egg hunts for those with special needs

When asked about her favorite part of the event, one participant said, "Probably helping others get the Easter eggs. And doing it myself, but mostly helping others."

DES MOINES, Iowa — The ninth annual Special Egg Event took place Saturday afternoon at the Jacobson Exhibition Center at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

More than 150 families enjoyed egg hunts designed for those with special needs, including a quiet egg hunt for autistic participants, a beeping egg hunt for the blind and visually impaired, a magnetic egg hunt for those with mobility issues, and an assisted egg hunt for anyone that needed extra time hunting.

Lauren Steenhoek, the Special Egg Event coordinator, said that Journey Church in Urbandale saw a need for an Easter event that was inclusive for kids with special needs.

"Every child wants to be able to hunt for Easter eggs," she said. "And so this is like an inclusive event that they'll be able to do that. And we have lots of fun different tables and activities that people can come in and really just recreate this community environment for us."

There were more than 50 volunteers for the event, who hosted activities like face painting, balloon animals and coloring. College mascots like Herky, superheroes and princesses also visited.

Naomi and Alyvia Wood came were excited to hunt for eggs and candy

"It's my first time doing it. And I'm really excited," Alyvia said.